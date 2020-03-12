WWE Fans Are Loving How NXT Looks in the Performance Center

WWE is continuing its streak of experimentation with the NXT brand as it recently capitalized on some major scheduling conflicts in a pretty fun way. With Full Sail occupied this week for other ceremonies, WWE actually opened up their Performance Center for a brief time by allowing fans into the center to check out the latest live show! It's a much smaller affair than NXT's usual crowd, for sure, and there is a noticeable difference. But it doesn't seem like fans mind this shift at all.

Gauging from the reactions to the brief new look for NXT, the shift to the Performance Center is welcome and is actually quite nostalgic for many fans to check out. Hearkening back to much smaller shows back during the early days of the wrestling world, this might be a fun way to get even more eyes on what continues to be a fun show each week!

Tonight is not like any other night. WHY? Because we are LIVE from the @WWEPC!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/O6exvVT9uI — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 12, 2020

Read on to see what the WWE Universe says about this groundbreaking opening of the Performance Center for NXT, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! WWE describes the March 11th broadcast of NXT as such:

"Tonight, NXT comes to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., with two huge title matches. Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes, and The Undisputed ERA will try to reclaim the NXT Tag Team Titles from The BroserWeights. Who will stand tall? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA!"