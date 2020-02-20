NXT’s Jordan Devlin Retains Cruiserweight Championship

NXT kicked off things with a big matchup for the Cruiserweight Championship tonight, as Jordan Devlin fought to keep his hard-won title while Lio Rush attempted to get the title back. Both are known for their resilience and athleticism, and they put all of that on display throughout tonight’s matchup. That said, someone had to come out the victor, and while both had their moments, it was Devlin who sealed the deal and claimed victory by match’s end.

He lorded it over Rush at the end of the match as well, but I wouldn’t bet on Rush being out of the championship picture just yet, as this one was extremely close.

You can find the official description for tonight’s NXT in the description below.

Since his return, The Velveteen Dream has been out for retribution on The Undisputed ERA, especially Roderick Strong, for brutally putting him on the shelf several months ago. However, His Purple Highness may have crossed a line in depicting Strong’s wife and son on his ring gear. Dream’s mind games have sent Strong into a rage, but will they pay off in The Velveteen Dream’s first match since October? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here’s the full card for tonight’s NXT.

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Lio Rush vs Jordan Devlin

Velveteen Dream vs Roderick Strong

Chelsea Green vs Kayden Carter

