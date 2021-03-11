NXT Shocks Everyone With New Women's Tag Team Champions

✖

After William Regal revealed the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, he would announce the first Champions to hold those titles in Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. It didn't take long for the newly crowned Champs to get their first challengers, as Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart would get in their faces and pitch their worthiness of a challenge. Regal would make it official, and it didn't take long for the action to get going in the match later in the night, though early on it was all Blackheart.

Blackheart came out strong, locking Kai in a submission and not letting go for a while. Kai would struggle to get to the bottom ropes, but Blackheart kept dragging her back to the center, and it looked painful. Kai finally got to the ropes, and then Kai and Blackheart would knock each other out after charging at each other.

Kai was able to turn the tables though, and between her and Gonzalez they would keep Blackheart isolated from her partner and lock her in a submission of their own. Things would end up heading outside of the ring after Blackheart dove at Gonzalez, and when things got back in the ring it was Moon vs Gonzalez.

Gonzalez would powerbomb Moon and almost get the pin, but Blackheart broke it up. The tag was made to Kai, but Moon slipped away and caused Kai's kick to hit Gonzalez, and paved the way for a Blackheart tag and some momentum against both Kai and Gonzalez.

A hard knee to the jaw of Kai and some big kicks followed, and after a suplex, a pin was made but Kai kicked out. Moon then held Kai against the ropes while Blackheart charged and slammed into her, and then Moon tagged in and hit her again. Blackheart tagged in and slammed her but Gonzalez interrupted the pin attempt. Blackheart was able to break the hold and Moon soared from the top turnbuckle, but Gonzalez managed to break it up and use her power to put a halt to it.

Kai would help Gonzalez, giving her a push from behind to send Moon out of the ring, but it also sent Gonzalez out, clearing the way for a surprise roll-up from Blackheart on Kai that would get the 3 count and the win, making Blackheart and Kai the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

"Two massive title bouts are set to headline NXT this week! Finn Bálor will finally get his hands on Adam Cole as The Prince puts the NXT Championship on the line, and Toni Storm gets Io Shirai one on one for the NXT Women's Title. NXT General Manager William Regal has also promised an announcement that will change the landscape of the black-and-gold brand and Kayden Carter will battle the ruthless Xia Li."

Here's the full card:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Adam Cole

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Toni Storm

Kayden Carter vs Xia Li

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

