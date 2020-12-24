NXT Reveals Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Gonzalez Rematch at New Year's Evil

✖

After a thrilling match between Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai, all hell broke loose as Raquel Gonzalez, who was banned from ringside during the match, came down to get in Ripley's face in the ring. The two jawed a bit before unleashing punches at each other, and it took a crazy number of referees, producers, and security personnel to keep them apart, and even that didn't really stop them. This seemed to tease that they would be facing each other again sooner than later, and that is exactly what we got, as their match was announced for New Year's Evil.

The match was revealed by New Year's Evil host Dexter Lumis, who created a portrait of them that also announced the match stipulation, a Last Woman Standing Match.

A Last Woman Standing Match goes until one of the competitors cannot fight any longer or is knocked out, and the referee counts to 10 when someone is downed. These matches are also typically No Disqualification, which means this is going to most likey be a brutal match.

"At #NXTNYE, life will imitate art when @RheaRipley_WWE & @RaquelWWE

collide in a 𝘓𝘈𝘚𝘛 𝘞𝘖𝘔𝘈𝘕 𝘚𝘛𝘈𝘕𝘋𝘐𝘕𝘎 𝘔𝘈𝘛𝘊𝘏! Artist palette #WWENXT @DexterLumis"

The last match was already great, and this one could very well end up topping it.

You can find the official description of tonight's episode below.

Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan will go to war with Killian Dain & Drake Maverick as they face off for the NXT Tag Team Titles in a Street Fight! Elsewhere, get in the holiday spirit as Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and company present "A Very Gargano Christmas." Additionally, NXT Champion Finn Bálor and his New Year's Evil challenger, Kyle O'Reilly, will take a special look back at their unforgettable clash from NXT TakeOver 31, and more. Don't miss NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the rundown of the card:

Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch (Street Fight)

Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly relive their classic match

Rhea Ripley vs Dakota Kai

A Very Gargano Christmas

Bronson Reed Returns

Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Jake Atlas

