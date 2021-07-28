NXT: Samoa Joe vs Karrion Kross Confirmed for TakeOver 36

✖

We knew there was going to be fallout from last week's NXT, as NXT Champion Karrion Kross taunted Samoa Joe by taking out General Manager William Regal and jetting off before Joe could get his hands on him. Now we know what the fallout will be, and Joe kicked things off by having Regal announce he was stepping down from his enforcer position. The reason why he's stepping down isn't because he's scared of Kross, but is so he can face him in the ring, and he needed Regal to sign the contract and make him an active member of the roster, and that's exactly what he did. Then Joe announced he would take on Kross at TakeOver 36.

This is going to easily be one of the best matches of the night and one of the most anticipated and could end up delivering a new NXT Champion by the end of the night.

Kross has been competing with the NXT Championship in hand on Monday Night Raw the last two weeks, and he seems primed to become a regular there sooner than later. If he were to lose to Joe, it would put Joe in position for a lengthy run as Champ and free up Kross to become a regular on Raw, though he's been appearing there without Scarlett, so it remains to be seen how they will handle her.

"Bronson Reed will look to gain momentum against Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher throw down with Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan, and the NXT Breakout Tournament continues as Carmelo Hayes faces Josh Briggs."

Here's the card:

Bronson Reed vs Adam Cole

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan

Carmelo Hayes vs Josh Briggs - NXT Breakout Tournament

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs Franky Monet and Jessi Kamea

Imperium vs Hit Row

