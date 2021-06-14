NXT TakeOver: Raquel Gonzalez Retains at In Your House

✖

Tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House was full of Championship matches, and one of the biggest was the battle for the NXT Women's Championship. NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez was defending her title against Ember Moon, and it was easy to see how much bad blood there was between the two. Things jumped off right from the opening bell, as Moon went right for Gonzalez and hit her with a flurry of punches and kicks, but was slammed down to the mat by Gonzalez.

Gonzalez went for a Power Bomb but Moon countered and sent her into the turnbuckle. Moon missed a kick though and Gonzalez capitalized, sending Moon into the wall. She then threw her again on the outside, rolled back into the ring to reset the count, and then rolled Moon in for a pin attempt, but Moon kicked out.

Gonzalez kneed Moon several times in the corner, and then whipped her into the other corner, wearing Moon down. Moon got away from another move but Gonzalez picked Moon up and threw her into a corner. Moon kicked her and jumped onto Gonzalez, but Gonzalez daughter her, and then hit a huge Sidewalk Slam.

Gonzalez then hit a Twisting Vader Bomb and went for the pin, but Moon kicked out. Gonzalez then locked in a Canadian Backbreaker, and while Moon did get free, she was worn down. She built up some momentum though, hitting a Code Red that almost got the pin but Gonzalez kicked out.

Moon locked in a hold and only escaped thanks to Dakota Kai pushing the rope towards her, but Moon retaliated by diving into Gonzalez and sending her towards the announce table. Then a big punch had Gonzalez reeling. She rolled her into the ring and hit another big move but Gonzalez kicked out of the pin.

Gonzalez would get some momentum next after an impressive slam, but Moon would hit a huge move on Gonzalez, knocking her down. Moon went for the Eclipse and got all of it, so she went for the pin, but Kai got Gonzalez's foot up on the rope and the referee didn't see her, and some Moon didn't get the win. Then Shotzi Blackheart came back and chased off Kai, and Moon went for another submission.

Gonzalez got away though but Moon slammed her head into the turnbuckle. Moon went to the top rope and hit Gonzalez with a DDT on the ramp. She then went to drag Gonzalez into the ring, and Gonzalez rolled in but by the time she got back in Gonzalez kicked out of the pin. Moon went for an Eclipse but Gonzalez caught her, then lifted her again and threw Moon face-first into the turnbuckle. Then she lifted her high and slammed her down with a huge Power Bomb, and that was enough to take the win.

You can find the official description for tonight's TakeOver: In Your House below.

"Will NXT Champion Karrion Kross' dominance be enough to survive a star-studded Fatal 5-Way against Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne? Elsewhere, Raquel Gonzalez defends the NXT Women's Title against Ember Moon and more. Catch NXT TakeOver: In Your House live on Sunday at 8 E/5 P, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere."

Here's the full card for In Your House:

Mercedes Martinez vs Xia Li

Cameron Grimes vs LA Knight (Ladder Match for the Million Dollar Championship

NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed & NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs Legado del Fantasma (Winner Take All Six-Man Tag)

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Ember Moon

NXT Champion Karrion Kross w Scarlett vs Kyle O'Reilly vs Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano vs Pete Dunne (Fatal 5-Way Match)

