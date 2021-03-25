NXT Reveals Battle Royal and Eliminator Gauntlet Matches for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

✖

Tonight's NXT was full of surprises, and one of the bigger ones came from NXT General Manager William Regal, who revealed what was in store for Johnny Gargano and his North American Championship. Regal revealed that there would be a 12 man Battle Royal on Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. That includes Kushida, Leon Ruff, Austin Theory, LA Knight, Tyler Rust, Jake Atlas, Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis, Cameron Grimes, Roderick Strong, Isaiah Swerve Scott, and Pete Dunne, but there's more to it.

The Battle Royal will dictate what six superstars make the next match and in what order they come out in the Eliminator Gauntlet match. Whoever wins the Gauntlet match will take on Johnny Gargano on Night 2 in a one-on-one match for the title.

NEXT WEEK: 12 men who collide in a #BattleRoyal to determine who will qualify for the #GauntletEliminator! The winner of the #GauntletEliminator will face @JohnnyGargano for the NXT #NXTNATitle on Night 2 of #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ojonBaPafc — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 25, 2021

Gargano was pretty livid about this, especially since it would only be 24 hours between the Eliminator Gauntlet match and the one-on-one Championship match, but Regal told him he better start preparing and studying up on his opponents.

Here's the official description for tonight's episode.

"The march toward NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver continues with another huge edition of NXT! NXT General Manager William Regal will address the volatile situation between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai is set to team with Zoey Stark against Raquel González & Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross clashes with Oney Lorcan and more."

Here's the full card:

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Robert Stone Brand

Drake Maverick vs Walter

LA Knight vs Bronson Reed

Oney Lorcan vs Karrion Kross w Scarlett

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin vs Kushida

NXT General Manager William Regal Reveals Consequences for Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly

What have you thought of NXT thus far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk to me about all things NXT on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!