NXT's Io Shirai Beats Toni Storm and Retains NXT Women's Championship

The first match of a particularly busy night on NXT pitted NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai against challenger Toni Storm, and there was plenty of bad blood between the two competitors heading into the match. Storm had taken matches against Shirai previously, but Shirai was able to defeat both Storm and Mercedes Martinez in that TakeOver triple threat. That hasn't stopped Storm for going at Shirai, and now the two finally had their one on one matchup, which ended with Shirai making Storm tap and therefore retaining her title.

Storm had Shirai on the ropes several times, pushing her to the limit and wearing down the Champ with slams into the turnbuckle and displays of her impressive power in a suplex from the turnbuckle just to name a few.

Unfortunately for Storm Shirai was always able to get some space at critical points, and she managed to weather the storm (see what I did there? I'm sorry, I'll see myself out) and lock in a submission that caused Storm to tap out.

It remains to be seen where Storm and Shirai go from here. Storm might want another shot at Shirai, but Martinez is still around and hoping or a one on one as well, so she might bet the next shot. We'll just have to wait and see.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

"Two massive title bouts are set to headline NXT this week! Finn Bálor will finally get his hands on Adam Cole as The Prince puts the NXT Championship on the line, and Toni Storm gets Io Shirai one on one for the NXT Women's Title. NXT General Manager William Regal has also promised an announcement that will change the landscape of the black-and-gold brand and Kayden Carter will battle the ruthless Xia Li."

Here's the full card:

NXT Champion Finn Balor vs Adam Cole

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Toni Storm

Kayden Carter vs Xia Li

NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart

