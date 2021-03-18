NXT Women's Tag Team Champs Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon Get Their Next Challengers

✖

Last week it was Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon who crushed Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai's title reign hopes with a big victory, making them the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Tonight the new Champs popped up backstage talking about their win and the days after, but that was interrupted by Aliyah, Jessi Kamea, and Robert Stone. Aliyah said a Champion needs a challenger, and Kamea felt confident they could take the titles away from the new Champs if they could get a match.

The Champs accepted, and they will face each other in a Championship match next week. Of course, the Champs couldn't leave without taking a shot at Stone, and Shotzi said his suit sucked before leaving.

"CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!

#WWENXT Women's #TagTeamChampions @ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon will defend their titles against @JessiKameaWWE & @WWE_Aliyah NEXT WEEK!

@RobertStoneWWE"

We recently spoke to Blackheart about her win alongside Moon, and it's all still sinking in.

"I know, it's wild. I still can't believe it myself. The drive home after that show, I was like, 'This is real, right? I'm not dreaming." When asked if it had settled in yet at all, Blackheart said "No, it hasn't settled at all. I still get emotional thinking about it. Especially because my dad was there to see it all happen."

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Tune in tonight to NXT to see Dexter Lumis take on Austin Theory, the highly anticipated in-ring debut of LA Knight, Zoey Stark looking to pick up a big victory against Dakota Kai and more! The action begins at 8/7 C on USA Network.

So far the card includes:

Dexter Lumis vs Austin Theory

LA Knight's In Ring Debut

Zoey Stark vs Dakota Kai

Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma

Jordan Devilin confronts Santos Escobar

