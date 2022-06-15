Paige Already has a Roster Spot Offer After WWE Departure

Paige recently revealed that she will no longer be with WWE moving forward, with her contract officially coming to an end on July 7th. With that date not too far off and Paige's note that she isn't saying she won't return to the ring, many have wondered where she could land next. The two companies that immediately come to mind are AEW and Impact Wrestling, and it seems Paige already has an offer on the table from Impact, courtesy of Gail Kim. During a recent interview with SEScoops, Kim was asked about Paige, and Kim said the door is wide open.

"Never say never. I love Paige, I admire everything that she's done for women's wrestling. She also kind of came out in that period where it wasn't so powerful, what it is now. Women's wrestling is probably at its best right now. We're main eventing pay-per-views, shows, it's not a irregular thing for that to happen, and so Paige was part of that process. I have nothing but respect for her in and outside of the ring. And hey, if she wants to come over to Impact Wrestling, I feel like the door is open. So, come on over, Paige!"

The Knockouts Division is already home to some big names like Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James, Jordynne Grace, and more, and the addition of someone like Paige would surely create some fascinating dream-style match-ups. Unfortunately, this couldn't' happen at Slammiversary, as Paige's contract doesn't expire until after, but who knows what the future holds.

Paige released a statement a few days ago about her departure from WWE, and you can find it in its entirety below.

"Paige here! July 7th will be the last day with WWE. I'm so thankful and I appreciate the opportunties that the company has given me. I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18 year old British pale emo girl that didn't look like your average diva, giving me the chance of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar. I know after my neck injury taking me out of in ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did and for that I'm thankful too.

Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I've ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me. I think the toughest part weirdly enough is having to let the Paige name go! But Saraya is helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one.

FYI I'm not saying I'll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return maybe.

Thank you WWE,

Saraya"

Do you want to see Paige in Impact Wrestling? Let us know in the comments!