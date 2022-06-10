Paige Confirms She's Leaving WWE

✖

It looks like Paige and WWE will soon be parting ways. The star wrote a post on Twitter addressing the last day of her WWE contract, which is July 7th, and in the post, she thanked WWE and all of the fans for supporting her. She also revealed that the toughest part about leaving is letting the Paige name go, but also said "Saraya is a helluva name". Paige closed the letter by stating she is not saying she won't ever return to the ring, adding "that day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return may be." You can find Paige's full statement below.

"Paige here! July 7th will be the last day with WWE. I'm so thankful and I appreciate the opportunties that the company has given me. I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18 year old British pale emo girl that didn't look like your average diva, giving me the chance of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar. I know after my neck injury taking me out of in ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did and for that I'm thankful too.

Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I've ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me. I think the toughest part weirdly enough is having to let the Paige name go! But Saraya is helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one.

FYI I'm not saying I'll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return maybe.

Thank you WWE,

Saraya"

Many have hoped to see Paige return to WWE in some sort of managerial role if she wasn't cleared to return to in-ring action, but that unfortunately never came to pass. Once her deal with WWE expires the attention will turn to what happens next, and many will bring up companies like AEW and Impact Wrestling as possible destinations.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but let us know where you would like to see Paige go in the comments!