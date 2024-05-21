Marvel Reveals New Ultimate She-Hulk

The new Ultimate Universe has been going strong for almost a year now, weaving a fascinating web with new takes on familiar characters that fans know and love. As Marvel's most recent solicitations reveal, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk will soon join that list. According to the first details surrounding Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri's The Ultimates. #3, the series will be introducing its own incarnation of She-Hulk. As the cover illustrates, she will be a part of the "army" led by Bruce Banner / Hulk, who has been rebranded as a sort of religious deity in the Ultimate Universe. This marks the latest time that an Ultimate Universe has reinvented She-Hulk, with the mantle being held by Betty Ross in Earth-1610.

"Introducing...the She-Hulk!" the description for the issue reads. "The Ultimates search for a means of destroying the Maker's most powerful pawn, the Hulk! And in the process they uncover an army of Hulks hidden away from the world – with She-Hulk at the helm!"

What Is The Ultimates About?

In The Ultimates, months ago, Tony Stark sent Peter Parker a radioactive spider to set him back on the course to become Spider-Man. Since then, Iron Lad (Stark), Captain America, Doom, Thor and Sif have begun to do the same for other lost heroes, building a network of super-powered heroes hungry for change… Now they must band together to destroy the Maker's Council and restore freedom and free will to a world ruled from the shadows!

"They're definitely NOT celebrities or rockstars," Camp told ComicBook in an interview earlier this year. "Just the opposite; their status as outlaws/terrorists means they are under constant threat. It kind of revitalizes the importance of the secret identity; it makes it truly life-or-death. They're more like a resistance network in occupied territory. Think of the partisans in WWII. People with very different backgrounds, beliefs, and reasons for fighting, united by common enemy. That means there is going to be friction about how to go about it, especially as the team expands. This Tony Stark – Iron Lad – is a little more idealistic than 616 Tony. He's still young, so he's still trying to figure out who he's going to be. Captain America and Doom are kind of pulling him in opposing directions, trying to influence the make-up and methods of the Ultimates. Thor and Sif kind of come and go as they please, they are not as bound by the team (or time and space)."

As mentioned above, The Ultimates #3 will be available wherever comics are sold in August.