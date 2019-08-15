Paige Successfully Undergoes Neck Surgery, Posts Update

WWE Superstar Paige underwent neck surgery this week, and on Wednesday she posted photos revealing that the procedure was a complete success.

“Thank you for everything!!” Paige wrote while retweeting a post from the doctor who performed the surgery.

Thank you for everything!! We got treated like royalty!! My fave dr and team ever! ❤️ https://t.co/j0bKq45q4Q — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 14, 2019

She latest posted a X-ray from after the surgery, showing the screws that had been placed in her spine.

Thank you everyone for the kind words and msgs! Seriously means so much. Couldn’t thank my Dr and his team enough they treated all of us wonderfully. And big thank you to @BellaTwins @KathyColace and @itszacphoenix for stopping by & of course my babe @RonnieRadke ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6xMQdU7dN5 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 15, 2019

“Thank you everyone for the kind words and msgs! Seriously means so much,” Paige wrote. “Couldn’t thank my Dr and his team enough they treated all of us wonderfully. And big thank you to @BellaTwins @KathyColace and @itszacphoenix for stopping by & of course my babe @RonnieRadke”

Paige also kept people updated via her Instagram story, which included a clip of her hopping on a private jet with boyfriend Ronnie Radke.

The former NXT Women’s and Divas Champion had to officially retire from in-ring competition back in April 2018 after she suffered a neck injury at a house show in December. She then spent the remainder of the year working as the general manager for SmackDown Live before WWE scrapped the position. Since April she’s been working as the manager for the tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, also known as the Kabuki Warriors.

In an interview with ComicBook.com while promoting the film Fighting With My Family (based on the real-life story of her joining NXT) Paige explained that it was Paul Heyman who pitched the idea to make her a manager for the team.

“I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey, kind of like the Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar thing,” she said. “And then also be with Asuka, because Asuka had trouble speaking on the mic sometimes. As much as she’s an amazing athlete, an incredible wrestler, and I was like, ‘I’ll help her, give me the microphone, I’ll talk for her.’ And then Paul Heyman called me one day and said, ‘We have a great role for you. You can be the next me with these two women.’ I was like, ‘Wow, what a crazy tag team, they’re incredible…. Absolutely, I’ll take it!’”