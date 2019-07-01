Paige Voices Her Frustration Over the Kabuki Warriors Not Being Used by WWE

After her position as SmackDown general manager was taken away at the end of 2018, Paige re-emerged on WWE television two weeks after WrestleMania 35 as the manager of a new tag team — former NXT and SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka and new NXT call-up Kairi Sane.

Known as the Kabuki Warriors, the pair beat the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in their second match as a duo on the May 14 episode of SmackDown Live. But since then the pair have only ever wrestled in dark matches, leaving fans to wonder why the pair were shelved after a strong introduction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new interview with The Sun over the weekend, Paige voiced her frustration over the team not being utilized on television.

“If we don’t get used I get really frustrated because we’re a good tag team and we need to be utilized,” she said

“Sometimes the writers have so much on their plate with everyone else’s storylines, they put things on the backburner,” she continued I have to remind them, ‘Okay, but there is a women’s tag team title… I’m like, What the hell dudes? Let’s make something happen.’”

She then added that whenever she has a problem with the creative direction, Vince McMahon and Triple H tend to be more responsive than the writing staff.

“It frustrates me but once you actually get to speak with Vince and Hunter about your problems and frustrations, they’re always the first to say, ‘Let’s change this,’” she said. “If you go up to writers it’s like talking to a brick wall sometimes, whereas if you go to Vince and Hunter they’re like, ‘If you have a problem we can change that for you.’”

But luckily for the trio, their luck might be about to turn. In a backstage segment two weeks back, Paige put out a challenge that if Asuka and Sane could beat The IIconics during WWE’s Japanese tour, the two would get a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. The team went on to beat Peyton Royce and Billie Kay three times throughout the tour — once in Singapore and twice in matches in Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo.

Back in May Paige spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed how she became the manager for the new tag team.

“I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey, kind of like the Paul Heyman-Brock Lesnar thing,” she said. “And then also be with Asuka, because Asuka had trouble speaking on the mic sometimes. As much as she’s an amazing athlete, an incredible wrestler, and I was like, ‘I’ll help her, give me the microphone, I’ll talk for her.’ And then Paul Heyman called me one day and said, ‘We have a great role for you. You can be the next me with these two women.’ I was like, ‘Wow, what a crazy tag team, they’re incredible…. Absolutely, I’ll take it!’”