Paul Heyman Acknowledges WWE's The Bloodline as Greatest Faction in Wrestling History

The Bloodline has cemented its status as one of the biggest and most successful factions in WWE history, but perhaps that compliment isn't grand enough. Paul Heyman certainly feels that way, as he's acknowledging The Bloodline as not one of the best factions, but the best faction in WWE history. In fact, he's not stopping at WWE either, as in his latest post he describes the faction that Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Heyman are a part of as the greatest faction in the history of pro wrestling and sports entertainment, and he spotlights just how long he's been helping the Anoa'i and Fatu families dominate for quite some time.

On Instagram Heyman wrote, "We are officially one week away from @WWE #WrestleMania, where the Showcase of the Immortals this year will ACKNOWLEDGE the fact the #Bloodline is the #GOAT faction in the history of pro wrestling and sports entertainment 🐐⁠☝🏻🐐

With this year's WrestleMania ⁠centering around the longest reigning heavyweight champion in almost 40 years @romanreigns defending his Undisputed championship against @americannightmarecody, and the longest reigning tag team champions of all time @uceyjucey @jonathanfatu here defending their titles against #KevinOwens and @samizayn, it is with great honor that I call to your attention the fact I have been leading great warriors of the Anoa'i and Fatu family to victory for decades.

Here's @samuanoai & @rikishi aka The Samoan Swat Team (and later, The Headshrinkers) in 1989, when I led this magnificent duo to victory over The Road Warriors at the Omni in Atlanta, during a time when NOBODY beat The Road Warriors in the Omni!

Being the Wiseman for YOUR #TribalChief, the #Usos and @solosikoa, both on camera and behind the scenes, is the role of a lifetime, and it's been an honor for which I have been groomed, prepped and trained my entire life.

With this bond, we are unbeatable. With this history, we are united in the belief that we are permanent residents on the Island of Relevancy. With this love, respect and admiration for each other, we walk into WrestleMania defending the legacy of all those who paved the way for us to cherish every moment in the brightest spotlight ever earned by a faction in history. And it is with that same love, respect and admiration that we set the example for the future generations to follow and indeed surpass.

I offer to you, in all candor, something that every member of the WWE locker room has come to accept, and we will all be sure to reinforce next weekend at WrestleMania. It's simple. It's catchy. And it's a fact. #WeTheOnes☝🏻"

Every member of The Bloodline will be involved at WrestleMania 39, with Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes and The Usos defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against the reunited Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Solo doesn't have a match listed on the card just yet, but he will likely prove to be a major factor in either or both of those match-ups, and could end up taking on someone on his own before all is said and done.