PS2 Cult Classic Only $3.74 on the PlayStation Store

A cult-classic from the PS2 era is currently only $3.74 on the PlayStation Store via a 75% discount. This is the lowest the game has ever cost on PS4 and PS5, and probably the cheapest it will ever cost on the PlayStation Store. As for the game in question, it hails from 2005, a year that gamers to the likes of Resident Evil 5, Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Tony Hawk's American Wasteland, God of War, Forza Motorsport, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Civilization IV, Guitar Hero, Battlefield 2, Shadow of the Colossus, Psychonauts, Burnout Revenge, Need for Speed: Most Wanted, and of course NIntendogs.

There were other noteworthy games from 2005, but any more games would just be exhausting the point, which it was a fairly stacked year. And in a stacked year, you get cult classics that go overlooked by many at the time but develop a following and positive reputation over time.

An example of this, from 2005, is Indigo Prophecy, also known as Fahrenheit outside of the United States. This action-adventure game was the sophomore effort from French developer Quantic Dream at the time. For those unfamiliar with this name, it is better known in the modern era for 2010's Heavy Rain and 2018's Detroit: Become Human.

At the time of its release, Indigo Prophecy earned an 85 on Metacritic, won a couple awards come the end of the year, and sold over one million copies, a respectable return for the time. For those that have never experienced it, now is a good time, because it is the aforementioned $3.74 game on the PlayStation Store, at least until October 10.

"n this paranormal thriller, New York City is stunned by a series of mysterious murders that follow the same pattern: ordinary people become possessed and kill absolute strangers in public," reads an official pitch of the game on the PlayStation Store for those unfamiliar with the title. "Play both sides of this breathtaking murder conspiracy and uncover the supernatural forces behind these crimes."

