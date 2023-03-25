Cody Rhodes Makes In-Ring Return to SmackDown and Confronts The Bloodline Ahead of WrestleMania

Tonight Cody Rhodes returned to the blue brand once again, but it wasn't just for a conversation with the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. This time he made his in-ring return to SmackDown for the first time in years, taking on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser. Rhodes was able to get the pin and the win in the match-up, but midway through the match, The Bloodline's Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa came out to watch at ringside, and after the win, they had some things to say to Reigns' challenger. Rhodes took it in stride and then looked to set them straight, telling Solo he isn't ready and then making it clear that neither is Reigns.

After the match, Heyman grabbed a microphone and told Rhodes "You're owed an apology. You're owed an apology, and since I'm the wise man of ugh Bloodline, I am going to be the one to deliver the apology to you. She did a lousy job with that announcement. I think she's from Las Vegas." They Heyman delivered an introduction of his own.

"So, sir, allow me. Ladies and Gentlemen, your winner and still challenger for the reigning defending Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes! The very same Cody Rhodes that sees his road to WrestleMania with a giant pothole in front of him that happens this Monday Night on Raw when you go one vs one against Solo," Heyman said.

"And if, and isn't that the big if, if you survive against Solo, then it's not the road to WrestleMania," Heyman said. "All roads lead to Roman Reigns, who will be here live on SmackDown next Friday to see you one final time face to face." Heyman looked quite satisfied with himself, but Rhodes had an answer for him.

"Is that what we're doing Mr. Heyman? Are you moving the goalpost for me? Another thing you did, you interrupted them while doing the song, and now you want to move the goalpost again," Rhodes said. "Am I supposed to say no? I probably should. Well, I probably shouldn't have wrestled with half my body hanging off, and I still beat Seth Rollins."

"When it comes to you (Solo), undefeated and as good as you are, as I said last week, you're not ready," Rhodes told Sikoa. Chants of your not ready started, and Rhodes continued, saying "And as for the Champion Roman Reigns. After Solo finds out that he's not ready, at WrestleMania your boy Roman will find out the same thing. He's not ready either."

Rhodes will face Sikoa one on one on next week's Monday Night Raw, and then will come face-to-face with Reigns on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 39. If it's as heated as the last confrontation, fans are in for some amazing promos, and probably a heated exchange. Last time around Rhodes and Reigns discussed Cody's father Dusty Rhodes and things got contentious, though that seemed to backfire on Reigns.

