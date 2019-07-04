Lucha Libre Legend Perro Aguayo Dead at 73

Lucha Legend and AAA staple Perro Aguayo passed away earlier tonight at the age of 73 due to unknown causes. The announcement was made by the Aguayo-Ramirez family, who took to social media to let fans know of the husband and father’s untimely passing and asked for a prayer for his eternal rest. We aren’t sure what sort of health issues Aguayo was dealing with or if he was dealing with any at all, but we are saddened by this news and our thoughts are with Aguayo’s family and friends through this difficult time.

You can find the family’s message below (translated and in original format) (via Pro Wrestling Sheet).

“The Aguayo Ramirez Family with much pain we communicate the sensitive death of our beloved father and husband Don Pedro “Perro Aguayo”. We appreciate your understanding to be able to say goodbye and raise a prayer for your eternal rest.It will be veiled in Galloso Av. Mexico in Guadalajara Jalisco starting tomorrow at 10 am.”

“La Familia Aguayo Ramirez con mucho dolor comunicamos el sensible fallecimiento de nuestro amado padre y esposo Don Pedro “Perro Aguayo”. Agradecemos su comprensión para poder dar despedida y elevar una oración por su eterno descanso.Será velado en Galloso Av. Mexico en Guadalajara Jalisco a partir de mañana a las 10 am.”

⚫ DESCANSE EN PAZ EL PERRO AGUAYO ⚫

El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento del Sr. Pedro Aguayo Damián, mejor conocido como El Perro Aguayo, quien fue una de las máximas figuras de este deporte. pic.twitter.com/rt3cUiolvS — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 4, 2019

The World Wrestling Council also shared their condolences for Aguayo and the family.

“⚫ REST IN PEACE EL PERRO AGUAYO ⚫

The World Council of Wrestling joins the grief that seizes the Luchistic family for the sensitive death of Mr. Pedro Aguayo Damián, better known as El Perro Aguayo, who was one of the greatest figures of this sport.”

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el fallecimiento del Integrante del Salón de la Fama AAA, ÍDOLO y LEYENDA de la lucha libre mexicana: Pedro Aguayo Damián “PERRO AGUAYO” Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/AEY2aQYKiJ — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) July 4, 2019

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide also shared a message for the family, saying “Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el fallecimiento del Integrante del Salón de la Fama AAA, ÍDOLO y LEYENDA de la lucha libre mexicana: Pedro Aguayo Damián “PERRO AGUAYO” Descanse en paz.”

AAA called Aguayo “one of the greatest figures of this sport”, and it makes sense, as he was one of the most popular draws for the sport for years, especially when you consider he didn’t wear a mask like other popular luchadors.

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.