Report: Jade Cargill's WWE Debut Date Revealed

Jade Cargill is a WWE superstar. The longest-reigning champion in AEW history made it official last month when it was announced by WWE that it had inked Cargill to a multi-year contract. WWE proceeded to give Cargill an unprecedented press rollout, as she was photographed arriving at the WWE Performance Center and running the WWE ropes for the first time. Highlights from Cargill's WWE PC training were then shown on WWE broadcasts with commentators further emphasizing how big of a talent she is. As the hype continues to build, it appears that Cargill's highly-anticipated WWE debut is coming in a matter of days.

Jade Cargill Scheduled For WWE Fastlane

(Photo: WWE)

Jade Cargill is coming to Indianapolis.

As reported by PWInsider, Cargill is currently scheduled to be at WWE Fastlane on Saturday, October 7th. The early belief is that Cargill will be a member of the Monday Night Raw roster. While there are no women's matches involving red brand superstars currently advertised for the show, Cargill could find herself in an unannounced segment a la John Cena's promo at WWE Money in the Bank.

Cargill had been making teases on social media about her first "victim" during this past Monday's Monday Night Raw broadcast, indicating that she already has her sights on her first opponent.

Why Did Jade Cargill Leave AEW?

(Photo: AEW)

Speaking on the AEW WrestleDream post-show press conference, AEW President Tony Khan opened up about Jade Cargill's departure, revealing that he made her a strong offer to stay.

"I was surprised because to be honest. I came up to a number that was higher than her original ask. I don't know what I would have had to do at that point. I was a little surprised," Khan said. "I did really hope that Jade would be back. I think I tried to handle it, when we were down to the nitty gritty and we were down to the final couple of weeks and we still hadn't agreed to something.

"It was at the point where I said, 'if you aren't going to stay, I'm going to give you the best possible exit.' I have only good things to say about Jade. I really enjoyed working with her. She was a great part of AEW, she is always welcome here, I tried to give her the best possible send off I could."

With money seemingly not a factor, Cargill's exit likely boils down to opportunity. While her undefeated streak and record-breaking AEW TBS Championship reign are no small feats, Cargill never competed for the top prize in her division, the AEW Women's Championship.

Cargill did mention in recent interviews that she's focused on "legacy," and there is no bigger stage in the industry than headlining a WWE WrestleMania. While AEW has yet to put a women's match in a pay-per-view main event, WWE has already broken the glass ceiling of featuring females in the most coveted spot on the card. With Cargill seeing precedence for a WWE WrestleMania main event but no evidence that a spotlight that big is possible in AEW, that could have been her deciding factor to jump ship.