Rey Mysterio Will Face LWO Teammate in United States Title Invitational Finals on WWE SmackDown

WWE looked to get SmackDown started off right with a Fatal 4-Way match that would move us one step closer to deciding the next challenger of Austin Theory's United States Championship. Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, Cameron Grimes, and Sheamus would all battle it out for the chance to challenge Santos Escobar in the United States Title Invitational Tournament, and whoever wins that match will then move on to face Theory. Theory joined the commentary team to watch the match but ended up getting chased away after interfering with the match, stealing the win from Mysterio. It would come back around though, as Mysterio would end up winning despite the interference, and it will be an LWO finals next week.

Once the bell hit it was mayhem, with Knight going at Sheamus and Grimes going at Mysterio. Knight clotheslined Sheamus over the top rope to the announce table, and then Knight threw Grimes through the ropes out to the floor. Back from break, Grimes slammed Mysterio into the barricade, and in the ring Knight went to pin Sheamus, but he kicked out. Sheamus got a hard shot in on Knight's ribs, and then lifted Knight up and hit a Senton into a cover, but Knight kicked out.

Knight hit Sheamus with a back elbow but then ended up being knocked down on the ring apron. Grimes tried to roll up Sheamus but then Mysterio sent Grimes directly into Knight. Mysterio and Sheamus came face to face but then teamed up and hit the 10 Beats of the Barren together on Grimes and Knight.

Sheamus then lifted Mysterio and broke the new alliance, and Mysterio went for a 619 but was hit with the Irish backbreaker. Grimes then knocked both down with a crossbody and started lighting up Sheamus and Mysterio with kicks to the chest. Grimes then kicked Knight in the face and slammed Mysterio down into a pin, but Sheamus broke it up. Sheamus picked up Grimes but Grimes hit a dropkick and more kicks to the chest.

Sheamus then knocked Grimes down and hit Grimes with a backbreaker. Sheamus threw out Knight but Knight came right back and dragged Sheamus out of the ring. Knight slammed Sheamus on the apron, and then Grimes ran into a punch from Knight. Mysterio kicked Knight into the barricade and then rolled Knight into the ring. Mysterio went up top but Knight knocked his feet out from under him. Knight went up top to join Mysterio but then Sheamus joined both of them up top.

Then Sheamus caught Grimes and lifted all 3 superstars and slammed them down. Knight and Sheamus knocked each other down and then Grimes picked up Mysterio, but he countered and knocked Grimes out of the ring. Mysterio then hurled Grimes in the direction of Theory at ringside, but Theory got up in time to avoid it. Sheamus then came flying in from up top, knocking both Grimes and Mysterio down. Sheamus threw Grimes into the barricade and did the same to Mysterio, and then pulled Knights' neck on the ropes. Sheamus hit a clothesline from the turnbuckle and knocked Knight to the mat before slamming down Mysterio. Sheamus then hit Knight with White Noise and went for the cover, but Knight kicked out.

Knight caught a leaping Sheamus and slammed him down for a pin, but then Mysterio broke it up. Grimes kicked Knight and Sheamus kicked Grimes, and then Knight lifted Sheamus and hit the slam and went for the cover, but Mysterio broke it up again. Grimes slammed Mysterio down and went for the cover, but Mysterio kicked out right before the 3-count. Mysterio caught Knight and then Grimes, but Grimes punched Mysterio and went up top. Sheamus was right there and lifted Grimes, but Grimes slipped under, and that allowed Mysterio to hit the 619 on both of them.

Mysterio hit the cover on Grimes but then Theory pulled him out of the ring and slammed him into the steel steps before the 3 count. Escobar came running out and attacked Theory, tossing him over the barricade before fighting him in the crowd. Knight was on his feet with a downed Grimes, and Knight hit the elbow on Grimes. Sheamus caught Knight with a kick but Grimes came back only to get hit by Mysterio, who pinned Grimes and got the win.

Now Mysterio will face Escobar in the finals, and whoever wins will move on to battle Theory for the United States Championship.

What did you think of the match, and who do you think will win the chance at Theory's Title?