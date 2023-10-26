Ric Flair Makes AEW Debut, Announces Plans With Sting For AEW Revolution

Sting is ready to call it a career. The Icon announced last week on AEW Dynamite that he is currently on the final stretch of his legendary wrestling run and will officially hang up his boots at AEW Revolution next spring. Sting has been with AEW since making his debut in December 2020 at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, joining forces with Darby Allin. Since then, Sting has teamed with Allin in various tag team matches, competing against the likes of FTR, MJF, The Great Muta, and more. There is no word on who Sting's final opponent will be or whether it will be in singles or tag action, but he has seemingly gained a new ally on his farewell tour.

Ric Flair Makes AEW Debut

(Photo: AEW)

The Nature Boy is All Elite.

Ric Flair made his AEW debut tonight on AEW Dynamite, introduced to the ring by Tony Schiavone as AEW President Tony Khan's "gift" for Sting. Sting was visibly emotional by Flair's appearance, and the two embraced to loud cheers from the Philadelphia crowd.

Flair then took to the microphone to praise Sting, calling back to their historic matches both alongside and against one another throughout the 20th century. Flair added that he hopes to be on Sting's farewell tour alongside him, specifically citing AEW Revolution as a show that he wants to be at.

It's unclear as to what kind of deal Flair is on with AEW or how many appearances he will make going forward. It's worth noting that Flair's son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, is a contracted member of the AEW roster and regularly competes on AEW Collision. Flair previously backed Andrade at a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide show in 2021.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live coverage of AEW Dynamite.

Ric Flair's High Hopes For The Iron Claw

Speaking to ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con, Ric Flair is hoping The Iron Claw does justice to the tragedy that struck the Von Erich family.

"I'm happy they're finally doing it," Flair said. "I think it's like 20 years too late because a lot of people don't, unless you understand wrestling, don't remember who the Von Erichs were. It was a tragic thing. Myself and The [Fabulous] Freebirds were there for the whole thing. I hope it comes out and reflects on just how tragic it was."