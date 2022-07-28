Ric Flair Explains Why He Doesn't Think John Cena Will Become a 17-Time WWE World Champion

By Connor Casey

John Cena was able to tie Ric Flair's official record for most world championship reigns at 16 back at the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The Peacemaker star has since transitioned into a part-time roll with the company as his Hollywood career continues to grow, but he has still received a number of opportunities at the WWE and Universal Championships (most recently at last year's SummerSlam). Ric Flair was a guest on Insight With Chris Van Vliet this past week and was asked if he believed Cena would ever get that record-breaking 17th reign. 

"I don't think so. I don't think they will ever give it to a part-time performer. I think that Randy Orton has got a better shot at it, Randy will come back, he has to have surgery. I certainly wouldn't be offended because the real number is 21. They all have a way to go. But I love John Cena, he is such a credible performer and just one of the great guys in the business," Flair said. 

Flair has openly supported Orton — who currently has 14 championship reigns with the latest being in 2020 — as the one to eventually break his record. "The Nature Boy's" comments don't exactly match up with recent WWE history as part-time stars like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have both won world championships multiple times in recent years despite working part-time schedules

Cena recently returned to WWE television to celebrate his WWE debut turning 20 years old, but he noted in a promo on that week's Raw that he wasn't sure when he'd be back in the ring again. Many fans assumed he'd stick around for a match with Theory at this year's SummerSlam, but it never materialized. Check out the lineup for this year's SummerSlam, scheduled for Saturday at Nissan Stadium, below:

  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing)
  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. The Street Profits (w/ Jeff Jarrett as Referee)
  • Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch
  • United States Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Theory
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
  • Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
  • Logan Paul vs. The Miz
  • Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest
