Ric Flair Explains Why He Doesn't Think John Cena Will Become a 17-Time WWE World Champion

John Cena was able to tie Ric Flair's official record for most world championship reigns at 16 back at the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The Peacemaker star has since transitioned into a part-time roll with the company as his Hollywood career continues to grow, but he has still received a number of opportunities at the WWE and Universal Championships (most recently at last year's SummerSlam). Ric Flair was a guest on Insight With Chris Van Vliet this past week and was asked if he believed Cena would ever get that record-breaking 17th reign.

"I don't think so. I don't think they will ever give it to a part-time performer. I think that Randy Orton has got a better shot at it, Randy will come back, he has to have surgery. I certainly wouldn't be offended because the real number is 21. They all have a way to go. But I love John Cena, he is such a credible performer and just one of the great guys in the business," Flair said.

Flair has openly supported Orton — who currently has 14 championship reigns with the latest being in 2020 — as the one to eventually break his record. "The Nature Boy's" comments don't exactly match up with recent WWE history as part-time stars like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg have both won world championships multiple times in recent years despite working part-time schedules

Cena recently returned to WWE television to celebrate his WWE debut turning 20 years old, but he noted in a promo on that week's Raw that he wasn't sure when he'd be back in the ring again. Many fans assumed he'd stick around for a match with Theory at this year's SummerSlam, but it never materialized.