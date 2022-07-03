WWE Teases Theory vs John Cena at SummerSlam after Money in the Bank Goes off air

WWE's Money in the Bank is officially in the books, and there is a lot to take in and process from the event. Not everything that happened however made it onto TV screens, and there were actually two different angles for SummerSlam set up after the broadcast ended (via WrestlingINC). The live crowd was still around after the broadcast stopped, and as Theory was celebrating his big Money in the Bank win he delivered a bit of a promo, goading the crowd and insulting them. The most interesting part though was when he took two shots at John Cena, indicating that perhaps the match between Cena is still planned for SummerSlam as originally thought.

Theory said "whether you like it or not, you can't deny the future. You can't deny the talent. You can't deny that at only 24 years old, the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in WWE history! Let's remember one thing Las Vegas. I'm going to enjoy my night as Mr. Money int eh Bank, and all of you go back to being the losers that you are. Hey, it ain't easy being the best looking. The best in the ring. Going straight to the top. Can't nobody touch me. Not even John Cena! Because everyone else's time is up, and my time is now!"

After #MITB Theory cut a promo celebrating his big win and blasted @JohnCena saying his time is now@Nick_Hausman pic.twitter.com/1a50U1t8RQ — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 3, 2022

Mentioning Cena by name should at least garner some kind of real response from Cena, so guess we'll have to wait and see. As for the second angle, while Theory was still in the ring Happy Corbin snuck up and hit Pat McAfee with an End of Days, slamming him to the floor. McAfee has already challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam but Corbin hadn't responded yet. I would take this as his answer though.

You can watch how things played out in both sequences in the videos above and below. As for Money in the Bank as a whole, we had two Title changes and a cash-in, alongside a mysterious promo that looks to be related to Edge's return after being ousted by Judgement Day. You can check out all the results from the event below.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Liv Morgan def Lacey Evans, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Theory def Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and Madcap Moss

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) defeats Carmella

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (C) def Natalya (Liv Morgan then cashes in on Rousey)

Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (C) def The Street Profits

United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) defeats Theory

What did you think of the result? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T WrestlingNews