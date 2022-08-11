Ric Flair's Last Match Gear now Available in WWE 2K22

Ric Flair recently celebrated his legendary wrestling career at Starrcast V with a full Roast and what looks to be his final wrestling match, and now fans can recreate Flair's last match look in WWE 2K22. Flair came to the ring in a bright white robe with purple accents and the words Nature Boy emblazoned on the back, and then in the ring, he wore a purple shirt, trunks, and boots with white accents. The gear was created by GameVolt and the Flair character model used is from @WhatsTheStatus. You can check out the gear below.

Whether it will truly be Flair's last match remains to be seen, but it was certainly presented that way. Since the match Flair has revealed several behind-the-scenes details from the event, including that he passed out twice during the match.

Another request completed. Download @RicFlairNatrBoy's Last Match attire now available on #WWE2K22. Search "Gamevolt" to find on CC. Credit to @WhatsTheStatus for making Flair's current model available. pic.twitter.com/6eTvjUe7vN — GameVolt (@GameVolt1) August 7, 2022

"I don't think people realized that I passed out twice. Well what happened was, my regimentation for training was so strict that I kept my weight, I wanted my perfect weighty to be like 220 going in," Flair said. "So the last day, the last day and a half, aside from all the work that we had planned for me to do, I didn't hydrate. I had it in my mind that I had to weigh 219. So I went to the ring and I'm like 217 pounds, and what happened during the body of the match is I just became dehydrated."

"I actually, when I was standing on the apron, I looked at Jay, which started a wheel of motion. I said, 'Man, I think I'm getting sick' because I was getting light-headed. Nothing to do with my heart or nothing to do with my intestines. I was getting light-headed. I'm sure a lot of it was nerves as well. So I think Jay said, 'Guys, we gotta move this along', when that isn't what I meant. But to the point when [Andrade] came over and said, 'Your turn, sir. Your turn, sir.' So I got in and I didn't know where we were in the match because I had missed about clearly like 10 seconds of it," Flair said.

Flair then said he passed out right before the spot in the match with the brass knuckles. "Then at that point, along came the guitar, right. Down, bingo. Well, I was down. I passed out again. I just passed out, and [Andrade] is going, 'Sir, you have to wake up. I have the brass knuckles. Sir, you have to wake up.' Then I woke up, I knew where we were, and we're home. But I swear to god, twice during the match, I went completely black," Flair said.

WWE 2K22 is available now on PS4, Xbox Series S/X, PS5, and PC.

