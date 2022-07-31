Mick Foley Makes a Surprise Appearance at Ric Flair's Last Match

Mick Foley made a surprise appearance at Sunday's Ric Flair Last Match event during the kickoff show. The second match of the night, The Bunkhouse Brawl, was initially supposed to get underway before getting interrupted by Frank The Clown. Jacob Fatu of MLW walked out to chase Frank away, only for WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley to walk out and toss Frank back in the ring. Fatu then nailed him with a superkick and a running hip attack in the corner.

Foley and Flair worked together numerous times during their legendary careers, most notably in the mid-2000s when Rock 'n Sock Connection battled against Evolution. The two also had a bitterly personal rivalry over what Foley wrote about Flair in one of his books, leading to a bloody I Quit Match at SummerSlam 2006.

This story is developing...