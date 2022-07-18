Ric Flair To Announce Last Match Opponent Before WWE RAW

Ric Flair's final opponent is set to be revealed tonight at 6:05 p.m. ET, roughly two hours before WWE Monday Night RAW kicks off on the USA Network. "On July 31, I'm Coming After One Of Your Own. #WWERaw," Flair wrote on his Twitter page. "And Tonight At 6:05, The Entire World Will Find Out. #RicFlairsLastMatch." The "one of your own" verbiage alongside "#WWERaw" especially intrigues, as the Nature Boy's iconic "Woo!" was recently reinstated into the opening "Then. Now. Forever. Together." signature that airs before RAW. This bout, being promoted as Ric Flair's Last Match under Jim Crockett Promotions, takes place during WWE SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, TN.

On July 31, I’m Coming After One Of Your Own. #WWERaw



And Tonight At 6:05, The Entire World Will Find Out. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/5mc4N8cc5r — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 18, 2022

This tease comes on the same day reports have circled that Flair was dealing with a foot injury. While Dave Meltzer reported that Flair is "hurt," the injury is not expected to be significant enough to change plans for Ric Flair's Last Match.

Flair was initially rumored to be tagging with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR to take on the team of Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat and the Rock 'N Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson). That bout apparently fell through due to Steamboat's "extremely high" asking price. Ricky Morton remains on the card, as he has since been shifted to a tag bout alongside his son, Kerry, to take on AEW stars Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. FTR do not currently have a match scheduled.

Current chatter has speculated that Jay Lethal could be involved in Flair's last match, whether it be as a singles opponent, a tag partner, or as a member of an opposing team. Flair shared a video of himself and Lethal training together this past spring. There's also built-in history between the two, as the former Ring of Honor World Champion parodied Flair in an infamous TNA Impact! segment.

Flair formally retired from in-ring competition after WWE WrestleMania 24 after he was defeated by Shawn Michaels. While that would be his final bout in World Wrestling Entertainment, Flair proceeded to step inside the squared circle many more times in the subsequent years. The 16-time world champion would wrestle Hulk Hogan numerous times during the Hulkamania: Let The Battle Begin tour and would compete in several multi-man match-ups in TNA. There, Flair would team with AJ Styles, Robert Roode, James Storm, Desmond Wolfe (Nigel McGuinness), and others to face the likes of Hogan, Abyss, Jeff Hardy, Rob Van Dam, and more.

Ric Flair's Last Match goes down on Sunday, July 31st.