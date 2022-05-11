Ric Flair Uploads More Footage Of Him Training in a Wrestling Ring With Jay Lethal

✖

Ric Flair first uploaded footage of himself back inside a wrestling ring training with AEW's Jay Lethal back in mid-April, much to the surprise of fans of the 73-year-old star. "The Nature Boy" was back at it again on Wednesday, uploading a new video dubbed "Ric Flair vs. Jay Lethal Round 2." Given that both men are wearing different clothes, this appears to be from a different training session. The 16-time former world champion took a number of bumps before nailing Lethal with a thumb to the eye and repeatedly nailing him with strikes and kicks.

Flair initially retired from Wrestling after losing to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. In a new interview on his To Be The Man Podcast, he admitted that he turned down WWE's offer to have his match go on as the main event. That nod instead went to The Undertaker vs. Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

"They actually asked me if I wanted to go on last in Orlando and I said, 'God, absolutely not,'" Flair said (h/t Sportskeeda). "I loved the attention I was getting but I wasn't gonna ask the World Champion, whoever it was at that time, to go over and say, 'Hey, thank you for this [main-event spot]

"I'd rather know that it's one of the greatest moments, I think, in the history of the business, because it was very real... number one," he later added. "Number two, I was working with the best worker in the history of the business. And number three, it was my life."

Flair would go on to have 16 more matches, the last of which was a 15-minute loss against Sting in September 2011 in TNA (Impact) Wrestling. As for Lethal, the former Ring of Honor World Champion turned heel back at Supercard of Honor and has been feuding with Samoa Joe ever since. He has since beaten Jake Something and Konoskue Takeshita on AEW programming while aligning himself with Sonjay Dutt and Satna Singh.