WWE Hall of Famer Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat Declined Offer for Ric Flair Match

Recent reports have indicated that WWE Icon Ric Flair is training for a return to the ring, and the match, which was reported to be a Six-Man Tag match, would take place Starrcast V in Nashville, TN during WWE's SummerSlam weekend. Flair would confirm the match is happening but didn't reveal who else would be involved. Then recently a report surfaced that said another WWE Icon was asked to be a part of that match, and that Icon is Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat. During a signing at Highspots Superstore tonight, Steamboat addressed the match and confirmed that he had been asked to be Flair's opponent, but also revealed that he had declined the offer, and he explained his reasoning behind the decision.

"Well, I was approached and given it really some serious thought," Steamboat said. "A lot of respect to the guy in the ring. You know, both of us are night and day when it comes to stuff out of the ring. Flair wouldn't be Flair without it. I thought about it for a week and just recently just declined on it. I know when I wrestled Jericho at WrestleMania 25, then we had the return match at Backlash in a singles, but at 69, and I know it's a six-man tag and I could get a little this and that in, but with all due respect to our fans, I want them to remember me that last time I was in there with Jericho when they chanted, 'You still got it.' I don't want to scar that phrase."

"Even that night with Jericho, you know, I was working for the WWE. I was one of the trainers at the school and was pretty active in the ring, so I had a lot of confidence in myself," Steamboat said. "But knowing Ricky now and not being in the ring for a number of years, I don't want to tarnish the memory that the fans have of me. It'd be a good payday, sure, but I don't want them thinking, 'Maybe he should have stayed retired.' You know, and I could get out there and maybe pull it off and say, 'Well, you know, for a guy who's 69 years old, he sure did pretty good,' but that's the double-edged sword right?"

"So, you know, The Dragon does have a lot of pride in his work and the way the fans remember me in the ring, and I want that lasting impression. I know my physical capabilities right now. I would love to be able to go out there and perform like I did with Jericho. I was 56 or 57 years old, but I think I want my fans to remember me as that guy and not have a chance of disappointing. That's how much I love my fans," Steamboat said.

The match is said to be a Six-Man Tag match involving the Rock N' Roll Express, who would team with someone to take on FTR and Flair. FTR and the Rock N' Roll Express haven't been officially revealed for the match, and now it appears they will need another wrestler to join the match to make it happen.

