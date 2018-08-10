Ryback on Why Roman Reigns Will Pin Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Former WWE Superstar Ryback is ready to bet on a Roman Reigns victory at SummerSlam. Why is The Big Guy so convinced Reigns will walk out of Brooklyn as new Universal Champion?

Money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an episode of his podcast, Conversations With The Big Guy, Ryback reasons that by pinning Brock Lesnar, Reigns will ascend atop WWE by default and that not on;y will gratify fans, but their wallets, too. Whereas WWE’s other option, Bobby Lashley, simply could not generate that same amounts of cash.

“They want Roman Reigns to be the guy to beat Brock Lesnar. You have to look at it that you are selling to the housing market that a big win over Brock Lesnar does more for you worldwide than just that hardcore audience [if Lashley would have won] regardless of what they think,” Ryback said.

Ryback cited Reigns win over the Undertaker being as an investment in the The Big Dog. By padding Reigns’ resume, WWE believes that more and more fans will hop onto the Reigns bandwagon.

“Something like that they are going more global. You have to look at the big win Roman Reigns had over The Undertaker and other wins that he has been afforded over the years. That adds up and sells merchandise and that puts him in that sort of position.”

It does seem all too obvious that Reigns will emerge victorious in Brooklyn. However, this week a rumor hit the internet indicating that WWE and Brock Lesnar may be negotiating a contract extension. That could be nothing more than good old-fashioned misinformation, but for now, it cast a shred of doubt on what seems to be a foregone conclusion.

There is also the chance that neither Reigns nor Lesnar owns the big red belt after SummerSlam. With either Kevin Owens or Braun Strowman lurking backstage, WWE may be planning for a big twist to close the show.

Regardless, whoever leaves Brooklyn as champ—provided it’s not Lesnar—will be leading to have into WWE’s future. During an appearance on the Steve Austin Show, Big Show reasoned that whoever pins Brock Lesnar will have accomplished something major.

“That’s where we’re at now. Who can beat Brock Lesnar?” Big Show explained, “Brock Lesnar is no joke, no comedy, no ha-ha, no fun and games. He’s a legit champ. Whoever beats Brock Lesnar is going to be made and that’s what you want out of somebody that drops the title, not passing the title like you’re passing a volleyball back and forth across the net. Now, whoever becomes the champion is somebody that is going to have really earned it through trial and fire.”

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]