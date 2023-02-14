Roman Reigns Responds to Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn's WWE Raw Segment

The Rhodes to WWE WrestleMania 39 is making a detour. Before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns can fully put his sights on the Showcase of the Immortals, he must put his titles on the line this weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber against the white-hot Sami Zayn. After being aligned with the Tribal Chief and his Bloodline for nearly a year, Zayn turned on Reigns after being ordered to batter long-time friend Kevin Owens with a chair. This led to the entire Bloodline, Jey Uso excluded, mercilessly attacking Zayn as WWE Royal Rumble went off of the air.

Now standing on his own, Zayn has set his sights on Reigns. He attacked the dominant champion two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown and laid out a championship challenge for WWE Elimination Chamber, which Reigns accepted. Since then, Zayn has proclaimed that he will beat Reigns at the Montreal-based premium live event, but recent developments indicate that he has been trying to convince himself just as much as he has been trying to convince the audience.

Earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, Zayn called out Cody Rhodes, asking him to restate comments he made the week prior. Those comments revolved around the American Nightmare's belief that Zayn would defeat Reigns and would go on to face him at WWE WrestleMania 39. Rhodes insisted that his statement was not "lip service," as he truly believes that Zayn has the ability to "finish [his] story."

While Reigns was not on this past Monday's edition of WWE Raw, he has since responded to the fan-favorite segment.

"If you got to have a pep rally to convince each other that you can beat me, you don't stand a chance," Reigns said on TikTok. "I'll see you in Montreal."

As of this writing, the reported plans for WWE WrestleMania 39 remain Rhodes vs. Reigns and Sami Zayn tagging with Kevin Owens to face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down this Saturday, February 18th and streams live on Peacock.