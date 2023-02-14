Cody Rhodes Endorses Sami Zayn Heading Into Elimination Chamber 2023

Sami Zayn crashed this week's Monday Night Raw and demanded to speak with Cody Rhodes. "The American Nightmare" obliged prompting Zayn to explain that last week he heard Rhodes say he fully believed Zayn could be his opponent at WrestleMania now that the former "Honorary Uce" is challenging Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Zayn asked for Rhodes to repeat that statement, but the request took Rhodes aback. He then wondered if Zayn believed he could be "The Tribal Chief."

Zayn admitted he wasn't sure. He had a front-row seat to The Bloodline's dominance for nearly a year and know that Reigns' "GOD Mode" wasn't just a catchphrase. He knew he needed to believe he could win the title and main event WrestleMania, because if he didn't then he's already lost. Rhodes then fully endorsed Zayn to win, then said he wants to see him at WrestleMania.

Goosebumps and chills right now after THAT moment on #WWERaw!@CodyRhodes believes in @SamiZayn ahead of #WWEChamber. And THAT is undeniable. pic.twitter.com/heBsXblh2A — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2023

Cody Rhodes on Sami Zayn Joining His WrestleMania 39 Match

Rhodes was a guest on The MMA Hour on Monday afternoon and was asked about the possibility of Zayn being added to his match at WrestleMania, presumably making it a triple threat with Reigns.

"I don't really have a preference, solely because I want to wrestle the best. People wanted a contender forever. If two show up, don't be mad. Don't make it "A or B" or "one or two," enjoy it all. That's kind of been the challenge. I can't begrudge somebody for getting hot," Rhodes said.

"I really look forward to the moments in there if they happen with Sami, whether that's just on the Road to WrestleMania. Because I think it's different than people think," he later added. "He's doing amazing, I think I've been doing some really great stuff too. So bring it all together. Who knows what happens at Montreal? Who knows what happens at WrestleMania?"