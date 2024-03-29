Roman Reigns Dubs Top WWE Star a "40-Year-Old Virgin"

This year's WrestleMania is monumental for various reasons as it's not only the landmark 40th edition of the PLE but it's also the very first time that Seth Rollins will main event WrestleMania. Throughout his career he's come close to doing so, but none closer than his first WWE World Title reign. After cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31 and beating both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for his first World title. While he technically accomplished this in 2015, this is his first main event with him advertised for the match. From that initial title reign, it was clear that he was primed to be the guy to lead WWE into the next era. That title reign lasted over 200 days but was cut short due to Rollins tearing his ACL, MCL and meniscus. That injury would keep him out for several months, causing him to miss out on WrestleMania 32 entirely.

Rollins is back on top once again as he walks into WrestleMania 40 with his longest single World title reign in WWE at over 300 days. It seemed that he would finally get his opportunity to main event the PLE but after suffering a grade 2 MCL sprain and a partially torn medial meniscus in a title defense against Jinder Mahal, the near future seemed everything but certain for the champion. Fortunately, he was able to make a full recovery and return ahead of WrestleMania but the event won't be easy on his body.

Much like Reigns and Cody Rhodes, Rollins will wrestle both nights. The first night he will main event with Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline's Reigns and The Rock. If The Bloodline come out of that match victorious, things will get a lot more complicated for Rhodes come night two as it will be a "Bloodline Rules" match. Rollins, meanwhile, has his work cut out for him in a title defense against Drew McIntyre. An accolade that the Scottish Warrior has never been able to obtain is winning a world title in front of a crowd. Both of his world title reigns were during the pandemic when there were no crowds. This is assuming Rollins will take it easy on night one so as not to cause any further injury that would keep him out of his title match.

Ahead of those matches, Rollins took to X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on how far he's come in his career. In 2012 he wrote, "I will main event #WrestleMania one day. And we'll change the world together." He reposted it with a graphic of himself, Rhodes, Reigns, and The Rock. The feel-good moment didn't go unnoticed, though, as Reigns also weighed in. Reigns reposted Rollins with a photo of Seth's face photoshopped onto Steve Carell's body on the 40-year-old Virgin movie poster.