Watch Seth Rollins Return To In-Ring Action at Recent WWE Live Event

Back in January Seth Rollins defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal on WWE Raw. During that match, Rollins would suffer a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus that would keep him out of the ring leading up to the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. Fans were worried that the visionary would once again miss out on headlining a WrestleMania event. Not only that, would he be forced to vacate the championship?

Rollins would appear on Raw after being properly evaluated and reveal that he would do everything in his power to make it back in time for the show. The men's Elimination Chamber match would be for an opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania which Drew McIntyre ended up winning. At that point it seemed fairly likely that he'd be back in time, especially since he stated he was close to being cleared on the Grayson Waller Effect that same night. The stage began being set for a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 with Rollins teaming with Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

In a video shared to social media, Rollins thanks the crowd in Alexandria, Louisiana for singing his song and talks about his condition. "I just want to say this is my first time back in the ring in two months. And I just want to say two thing: first of all, I feel great. I'm 100% and at WrestleMania, the other half of The Bloodline, they don't stand a damn chance. And number two, I just want to say thank you guys for singing my song."

On WWE Raw, Rollins revealed he was medically cleared to compete and it didn't take long for his first match back to be announced as a recently shared schedule showed Rollins returning to in-ring action this weekend. Rollins teamed up with Rhodes at a WWE Live Event against The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. With WrestleMania less than a month away, it has some fans questioning whether or not it's a good idea to have him wrestling so close to the show as he was just cleared to compete. Toward the end of the match, Rollins tags in off of Rhodes who attempts a Cody Cutter. When Rollins hops into the ring, he delivers a curb stomp to Jimmy while Rhodes hits Solo with a Cross Rhodes.

What are your thoughts on Rollins wrestling ahead of his two WrestleMania matches? Do you think it's wise?