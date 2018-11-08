Roman Reigns Reportedly Begins Leukemia Treatment

The news of Roman Reigns‘ leukemia still doesn’t seem real. However, the 33-year-old wrestler has officially begun his second fight against the disease.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns just started his leukemia treatment. There still isn’t much information on Reigns’ prognosis, but some believe he will miss at least one year of WWE action.

Reigns’ announcement was one that caught the entire WWE Universe—and locker room—by surprise. Reports have Vince McMahon learning just days before Reigns’ now infamous Raw address. Sasha Banks, Natalya, Nikki Bella, and Nia Jax have all candidly expressed their reaction to Reigns’ sobering reveal, but all of them maintained that no one knew about leukemia.

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said to open Raw. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.”

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech. Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home,” Reigns continued. “And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children, and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”

Reigns was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship that night, and we haven’t seen him since. With his departure comes a void that may not be able to be filled. Reigns was not just WWE’s top star, but the undisputed locker room leader.

In Reigns absence WWE has had to make several ad-libbed audibles, including the re-signing of Brock Lesnar. At Crown Jewel on November 2nd, Lesnar fought Braun Strowman for Reigns’ vacated Universal Championship. All expectation had Strowman winning, but it was Lesnar who was once again crowned Universal Champion.

Lesnar is reportedly signed through WrestleMania and seems likely to hold the belt until then.

For Reigns, we’ll keep you posted on his situation, but details have been limited since the announcement.