Roman Reigns Takes a Shot at DX Ahead of the WWE Raw Season Premiere

WWE's loaded up this week's Monday Night Raw "Season Premiere" episode with announced appearances from four members of D-Generation X as well as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Reigns decided to take a shot at DX on Twitter hours before the show, writing, "Tonight we celebrate the greatest faction in WWE history. Also... DX will be in the building. Acknowledge the #Bloodline." Whether or not Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac will address that comment (or if the two groups will event interact) remains to be seen.

While Reigns' ongoing 771-day reign as world champion and The Usos' reigns as tag team champions are impressive, they still don't quite measure up to DX in terms of longevity of accomplishments. That includes five world championship reigns, 11 combined reigns between the Intercontinental, European and Hardcore Championships and 10 tag team championship reigns. The four, along with Billy Gunn and the late, great Chyna, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a faction back in 2019.

Other segments/matches confirmed for tonight's Raw include Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano, a birthday celebration for The Miz and a rematch between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins for the United States Championship.

Reigns is scheduled to make his next world championship defense at Crown Jewel on Nov. 5, taking on Logan Paul. "The Tribal Chief" has repeatedly been dismissive of the YouTube star in various interviews.

"When I'm sitting on the same stage and I hear some of that dumb shit spewed out [from Logan], of course, it's going to anger me, and things are going to pop off. At the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, I didn't know who he was. I'm not a 15-year-old little girl. I don't watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul/YouTube vlog people. That's not what I do," Reigns told SecondsOut last month. "So I don't have any problems with him not watching me, because he was busy doing what he does and that's videotaping himself doing God-knows-what. So go videotape yourself doing God-knows-what and leave the true sports entertainment, the professional wrestling, to people like me, and there's nobody like me," he added.