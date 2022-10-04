WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller

Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."

McIntyre challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship back at Clash at the Castle and came inches away from dethroning "The Tribal Chief" in front of an electrified crowd at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Unfortunately for him, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut by breaking up a pinfall late in the match, setting Reigns up to nail McIntyre with a Spear and escape with his championship.

McIntyre has since turned his attention to Karrion Kross, who was hiding in the margins of his Reigns feud. The two will meet in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules this Saturday.

McIntyre reflected on the match in an interview with My San Antonio this week — "It was such a surreal feeling because I grew up wrestling in those areas when I was at university. Now, to be back and to hear the crowd, which I thought would be like 70-30 like it was for Bulldog vs. Hart and he was English, and it was in England. I am not technically from Wales, and I am not even English. But they were 100 percent for me and against Roman and the atmosphere was great. I even asked Roman afterwards -- because he has been a part of these matches with big crowds -- have you heard anything like that, and he said 'No.' You'd be hard pressed to find a crowd that was that loud consistently throughout, especially our match. It was a World Cup soccer match the way they were shouting -- the way they were singing their songs and chanting 'F-U Roman' the entire time. And they were not happy with that finish. I was generally concerned about rioting. That is the reason we did what we did after the match. But it was an amazing part of wrestling history. And I got to talk with Bret Hart afterward, and that meant a lot since he was my favorite wrestler and he main evented there."