Roman Reigns Wins ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment

Roman Reigns took home the first-ever ESPY award for Best WWE Moment on Wednesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. “The Big Dog” won the award for his heartwarming moment on the Feb. 25 episode of Monday Night Raw when he announced his leukemia was officially in remission.

Upon his return Reigns made his in-ring return at the Fastlane pay-per-view, where he teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as a reunited Shield to beat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. However his feud with the “Scottish Psychopath” turned out ot be far from over, as Reigns would beat McIntyre at both WrestleMania 35 (his return to singles action) and Stomping Grounds. He’ll team up with The Undertaker to take on McIntyre and Shane McMahon in a tag match on Sunday at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Reigns won the award by beating out Becky Lynch’s main event victory at WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship win at WrestleMania and Ronda Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship victory at SummerSlam.

“For to me just to be able to be healthy was the only award I needed,” Reigns said in a statement after his win was announced. “This is just so flattering for everyone to kind of lift me up and show me that support system and love from everybody. It was never about awards or anything like that. It was just about awareness, it was just about sharing my story and hopefully someone could use it for a little bit of hope.”

Outside of wrestling, Reigns will make his official film debut later this year with a role in the upcoming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw film alongside his cousin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Reigns said while he thoroughly enjoyed being on set, he hasn’t quite caught the same “acting bug” as other wrestlers like Johnson, John Cena or Batista.

“… There is definitely I guess you could say an acting bug,” Reigns said. “It’s an contagious environment. I think any time when that many people come together with one vision … I think that type of camaraderie is awesome. I’m definitely into it. The fact that I don’t have to killed myself, throw my body around is definitely a plus as well. But the problem is I still love wrestling.”