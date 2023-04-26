Roman Reigns Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look From WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns took to TikTok this week to share a special behind-the-scenes look at his preparation for WrestleMania 39, which took place earlier this month at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The TikTok shows Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman rehearsing their entrance for the main event, which had Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes thanks to some last-minute interference from Sikoa.

Reigns' championship reign is now closing in on 1,000 consecutive days. While he's not booked for the Backlash pay-per-view in San Juan on May 6, he is expected to compete at the Night of Champions event next month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The decision to have Reigns win at WrestleMania was seen as incredibly controversial. That controversy was addressed by Heyman when he spoke with Ariel Helwani the following day.

"I like the fact that everyone walks in now thinking this is the last title defense. I experienced this before, it was something I had a hand in ending, which was the Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Every year, you sat there, 'Oh, this is it.' During the match, the audience is anticipating and salivating for it, this to be the moment that they get to witness the historical three count on the Undertaker to which the streak would end. Then, when Undertaker would defend the streak, they would say, 'I don't want to see this end, I can't wait until the next chapter.' Then, it finally ended, and the audience was shocked. They thought they would see it, they thought they would see it, they didn't," Heyman said.

"It's the same thing with Roman Reigns' Title defenses now. You hope this is the one, you think this is the one, you're sure this is the one. You watch the match happening, you know this is the one. Then it turns out to not be the one. 'Man, I can't wait to see the next chapter.' The response [at WrestleMania 39] to Cody Rhodes, which was louder than the response last week, which was a response more passionate, which was the response of an audience that believes in Cody Rhodes this week more than they did last week when they hung their hopes and dreams on him. He didn't disappoint them. We disappointed them. We took that away from Cody Rhodes. Roman Reigns took that away from Cody Rhodes and the audience. They blame Roman Reigns for it and they appreciate how close Cody came and they know the next time Cody steps in the ring with Roman Reigns, 'this will be the one.' That's the business," he continued.