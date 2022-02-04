Ronda Rousey Announced for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

It’s Friday, and that means it’s officially WWE SmackDown day. There’s a lot to look forward to on tonight’s SmackDown, as it will be the first SmackDown to deal with all the fallout from the Royal Rumble, including the major twist involving Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. It will also deal with the return of Ronda Rousey, who will be making her SmackDown debut and likely confronting SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. She will make her decision tonight on who to face at WrestleMania, though recent reports have said it will be Rousey vs Flair.

While fans saw Drew McIntyre return at the Royal Rumble, he will make his SmackDown return tonight, and odds are he will have some words for Madcap Moss and Baron Corbin.

As for Reigns and Heyman, Heyman shocked everyone when he gave Lesnar’s WWE Championship to Reigns so that Reigns could knock him out in the ring during Lesnar’s match with Bobby Lashley. Then Lashley would pin him and take the title, and that led to Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble match and defeating McIntyre to get his match at WrestleMania.

Since then he’s said he wants a title vs title match against Reigns at WrestleMania, and he’ll face Lashley at Elimination Chamber most likely to try and make that happen. We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime you can find the official description for tonight’s SmackDown below.

“In the wake Rumble Rumble, Paul Heyman will once again take a seat at Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ table on SmackDown. Plus,after returning to win the Royal Rumble Match on Saturday and leaving her destructive mark on Raw, Ronda Rousey will journey to the blue brand for the first time ever with her sights firmly set on championship gold at WrestleMania, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”

