Ronda Rousey Blasts WWE Booking Over Her Feud With Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey had some choice words for WWE (and possibly Vince McMahon) on Instagram this weekend. The former UFC Champion uploaded a clip from a recent episode of her YouTube series "Ronda on the Road" from when she was feuding with Liv Morgan over the SmackDown Women's Championship. For those who missed it, Rousey won the title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash last May, then dropped it to Morgan less than two months later when Liv cashed in her Money in the Bank contract mere moments after Rousey's title defense against Natalya.

What followed was a series of odd booking decisions from WWE. Rousey tapped Morgan out when the two finally had their rematch at SummerSlam, but Rousey had her shoulders on the canvas while she had the champ trapped in an armbar and was declared the loser via pinfall. This prompted her to turn heel, and their next match at October's Extreme Rules pay-per-view saw Rousey beat Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match in just under 13 minutes. And while many fans thought Rousey's heel turn was a good idea, Morgan's title run was seen as a step back for the fan-favorite.

Rousey saw the booking as a missed opportunity for all involved, writing, "Imagine what our @yaonlylivvonce feud could have been if we weren't hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than 5 minutes of thought a week into each women's storyline..."

By "octogenarian," Rousey is likely talking about McMahon even though he's only 77. What's strange is that by the time the pair had their SummerSlam match, McMahon had already temporarily departed from the company and Paul Levesque had taken over WWE's booking. But is Rousey right to be angry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

