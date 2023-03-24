Ronda Rousey Gives Big Update on WWE WrestleMania Status

Uncertainty has surrounded Ronda Rousey since she lost her WWE SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte Flair this past December. The Baddest Woman on the Planet took an extended absence from WWE television before returning earlier this year, realigning herself with longtime friend Shayna Baszler. Reports began to circulate that this in-ring partnership between Rousey and Baszler would culminate with a WWE Women's Tag Title win at WWE WrestleMania 39, but an ill-timed arm injury to Rousey has put a damper on that. Rousey has still appeared on WWE SmackDown broadcasts in the weeks since, but her arm remained in a sling and she has largely avoided getting physical.

Rousey took to Instagram to update fans on her condition, noting that doctors are "not letting" her compete at the moment. The full post can be read below...

How do you train with no ACL or cartilage in your right knee as well as a fractured radius? Focus on what you CAN do – I have some of the most versatile training routines on earth, I need to do PT, build strength, retain flexibility, and train technique across multiple disciplines – sometimes all in a single session. After over two and a half decades of combat sports training – the smallest misstep could result in surgery. Thankfully @mizunousa just sent me their new TS-01 trainers specifically designed for stability (while still ultra light so not to aggravate what remains of my knees ---- woohoo!) check link in bio to get yours -- Story time! 2 weeks after my ACL reconstruction (at 16 years old) My mom had me on the floor doing pushups to teach me a lesson: you can sit around and feel sorry for yourself, or get off your mopey ass and train with a vengeance. It's thanks to that ACL injury I spent an entire year focusing solely on newaza (ground techniques in judo) and became the best in the world in armbars and transitions (anyone who doubts me is welcome to try me --)

*** Well, after thousands of dislocations (I thought not tapping out to armbars and tearing ligaments was cool in my teens) my elbow finally fractured simply by slapping the mat in Rockford, Illinois- right before Wrestlemania. The only thing saving these chicks now are the doctors not letting me compete. Well ladies, they can't keep me away forever, I'm not moping, vengeance is coming.

If Rousey is able to get medically cleared in time for WWE WrestleMania 39, which is only one week away, she and Baszler will likely be slotted into the women's fatal-4-way tag match. Three two-woman spots remain for that contest, as only the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan have qualified thus far.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Ronda Rousey's WWE WrestleMania 39 status.