Ronda Rousey Turns Heel After Losing to Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam

After The Usos and The Street Profits battled it out for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships, it was time for the SmackDown Women's Championship clash between Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey. Early on Rousey was in control, dishing out armbars left and right, but Morgan kept finding ways to survive and break the holds or counter them. This was starting to frustrate Rousey a bit, but she kept the heat on Morgan, though she didn't plan on one of her armbars being countered, as Morgan turned her and stuck her shoulders on the mat for the 3 count. Unfortunately, she tapped before the 3 count, but the referee didn't spot it, and so Morgan retained. That led to a much-anticipated heel turn from Rousey, and you can get the full breakdown below.

Morgan was the aggressor but Rousey flipped her over and knocked her down. Strikes followed but Morgan south some space and then evaded Rousey, but Rousey hit a running knee and then went for an ankle lock. She threw Morgan and sent for a cover but Morgan kicked out. Morgan hit a flurry of kicks but then Rousey hit a kick to the stomach and then picked her up, but Morgan hit a codebreaker and knocked her down. Rousey flipped her back over and went for the armbar but Morgan blocked.

They traded holds but Morgan blocked another armbar and then Morgan hit a submission. Ronda tried to counter but Morgan countered and then went for a cover. Morgan kept being resilient and powered through another submission, getting through the ropes. Then Rousey went for the armbar again and Morgan was stranded in the ring, but Morgan once again flipped her over and got to the ropes, breaking the hold.

The referees check to see if she could still compete and Morgan said she wanted to keep going. Once again Rousey went for the armbar but Morgan got Rousey's shoulders on the mat and the referee called it for the 3 count and Morgan won the match to retain. The replay showed that Morgan actually tapped at 2 and a half, but the referee didn't spot it.

After the match Rousey went ballistic, flipping Morgan over and locking in another armbar. Then when officials intervened, Rousey threw them and slammed them down to the mat. She was outraged and then more officials came to the ring, and it certainly seems like we've now had our full heel turn for Rousey.

As for what's next, perhaps she heads over to Raw to start facing a now babyface Becky Lynch, though she could also still come for Morgan, who she now has legit beef with. We'll have to wait and see.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!