WWE Reveals What Ronda Rousey is Doing at WrestleMania 39

The WrestleMania 39 card is starting to finally fill up, and tonight's WWE SmackDown added several people into the WrestleMania mix. One of the biggest question marks surrounding the event has to do with Ronda Rousey, who had been reportedly dealing with some kind of injury that might cause her to miss out on the event. It turns out that is not the case, as during tonight's episode Rousey came out Shayna Baszler and revealed that she will indeed be competing at WrestleMania 39, and it will be as part of the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match.

Last week's qualifying match featured Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan taking on Tegan Nox and Emma, and it would be Morgan and Rodriguez emerging victorious. They stood ringside for tonight's qualifying match, which was between the teams of Lacey Evans and Xia Li and Natalya and Shotzi. After a physical match, it would be Shotzi and Natalya securing their spot in the match.

Their celebration was cut short though, as Rousey and Baszler came out soon after their win. Baszler said that there was a lot of history in the ring and that almost everyone there had previously had something broken courtesy of Baszler and Rousey, whether that be an arm, a nose, or in Baszler's words, their spirit.

Baszler said they were happy to do it again and didn't want to wait to make that happen, but Rousey stopped her partner from entering the ring. Rousey said they had already given Las Vegas plenty of spectacle in the past and they didn't appreciate it, but they did have news to share. Rousey then said that they would be a part of the 4-Way Tag Team match at WrestleMania, and now there is only one more spot in the match to decide.

Baszler and Rousey do have a history with everyone in the ring so far, and it remains to be seen who the final team will be in the tag match. My money is on a battle between the two previous losing teams to decide that, but that isn't the only possibility, so we'll have to wait and see.

As for Rousey, WrestleMania is only a week away, so the injury will either be fully recovered by then or at least in no real danger of being made worse. It also helps that it will be a Tag Team match, as Baszler can do more of the heavy lifting and with everyone else in the match, the injury will be that much more protected since she doesn't have to be in the ring the whole time.

What do you think of the announcement and are you excited for the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!