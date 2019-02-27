Ronda Rousey Fires Back at Becky Lynch for ‘Fake Prison Photos’

Becky Lynch took to Twitter on Tuesday with “mug shot” photos after being arrested (in storyline) on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Along with the photos, Lynch addressed a message at Ronda Rousey telling her to go and get the Raw Women’s Championship back after she left it to Stephanie McMahon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you. pic.twitter.com/ap3Q6cBRP2 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 27, 2019

“Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephanie. I came all this way to take it from you,” Lynch wrote.

Rousey responded to Lynch’s remarks on Wednesday, calling the Irish wrestler a “dumbass.”

That’s what I’m trying to do dumbass. You hobbling around trying to be a ginger crutch ninja and taking fake prison photos in the hallway isn’t helping — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2019

“That’s what I’m trying to do dumbass,” Rousey wrote. You hobbling around trying to be a ginger crutch ninja and taking fake prison photos in the hallway isn’t helping.”

For those who missed it, Lynch once again made her way out to the ring on Raw (despite being suspended) and used a crutch to interfere in a tag team match involving Rousey, Natalya and the Riott Squad. Lynch was put in handcuffs by a group of men dressed as Atlanta police officers, while Rousey stood in the ring and demanded to speak to Vince McMahon. Stephanie came out instead, so Rousey told her that if Lynch wasn’t reinstated into the WrestleMania 35 match to make it a triple threat (also with Charlotte Flair), then Rousey would walk out on the company.

The rivalry between Rousey and Lynch stretches back to weeks before Survivor Series, where the two were supposed to clash in a champion vs. champion match. But after suffering a broken face and concussion during a brawl with the Raw women’s locker room, Lynch had to be pulled from the match and replaced with Rousey.

With Lynch consistently antagonizing Rousey on Twitter and Flair beating her with a steel chair and a kendo stick after their match, Rousey finally snapped at TLC when she cost both women the SmackDown Women’s Championship by interfering in their triple threat match with Asuka.

It looked like Lynch vs. Rousey was finally set for WrestleMania 35 after Lynch won the Women’s Royal Rumble, but Flair replaced Lynch after the latter was suspended for attacking both McMahon and Triple H.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu (and the appearance of MewTwo!), the Oscars, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!