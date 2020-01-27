Ronda Rousey Pokes Fun at WWE Fans Who Thought She’d Return at the Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey hasn’t appeared on WWE television since she lost in the main event of WrestleMania 35 back in April. Given that the Royal Rumble match is an excellent opportunity for surprise returns, many fans hoped Sunday would be the night the UFC Hall of Famer came back. But it wasn’t to be, as the No. 30 spot was occupied by former NXT Women’s Champion (and Rousey’s friend in real life) Shayna Baszler, and Charlotte Flair wound up winning the match. Minutes after the 30-woman bout was over, Rousey took to Instagram with a meme poking fun at all of the speculation that had gone on via Twitter.

Shortly after her WrestleMania loss, Rousey announced that she wouldn’t be coming back to the WWE until she and Travis Browne had their first child.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Rousey said in April 2019.” I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable . I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”

But in the months that followed she never made a pregnancy announcement. Instead she took on a new acting role as a recurring cast member on the FOX drama 9-1-1.

Meanwhile Lynch repeatedly pushed in interviews for Rousey to return so she could finally get a one-on-one match with the former UFC Champion.

“I’m exactly where I want to be, but there’s always more work to be done,” Lynch told Sports Illustrated in November. “The world still needs that one-on-match with Ronda Rousey. Whenever she’s ready, I’ll be here, still holding down the fort in WWE.”