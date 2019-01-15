Ronda Rousey Bashes Sasha Banks, Teases Future Tag Team Partner

Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks officially traded in their mutual respect for mutual disdain on Raw this Monday, and that new rivalry just bled onto social media.

On top of taker her swipes at Banks, Rousey also hinted at a future tag team clash now that WWE officially has Women’s Tag Team Championships.

“I don’t know why you bother throwing up the 4s when you guys aren’t even friends. @charlottewwe and @beckylynchwwe wouldn’t piss on you if you were on fire. You’re lucky the tag title only requires two per a team cause @itsmebayley is the only friend you have. #RondaVsSasha #RawWomensChampionship #4horsewomenVsFauxhorsewomen #RowdyHartVsBossHugConnection #WomensTagTeamChampionship. If you missed the action last night and need to get caught up, check the link in my bio🙏🏼,” she wrote.

The #RowdyHartVsBossHugConnection is hardly random. There was a tense moment on Raw between Natalya and Baley that seemed to foreshadow a future fight. But just an hour later, WWE unveiled their new Women’s Tag Team Championships, something that Rousey, Nattie, Banks, and Bayley will probably compete for later this year.

While Banks has yet to respond it’s pretty clear what Rousey—and WWE—are doing. Banks and Rousey will square off at the Royal Rumble, while there’s no way Banks wins it does mark her return to WWE’s limelight. Even more, she becomes the third Four Horsewomen to go one-on-one with Rousey. And per Rousey’s Instagram post, she’s well aware of the faction.

We won’t be getting the Four Horsewomen of WWE vs. the Four Horsewomen of MMA at WrestleMania, but this is a narrative worth keeping an eye on. It seems likely that Rousey will meet both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WM35. Who leaves as champion is anyone’s guess, but WWE will have another chapter in the Horsewomen rivalry to point to.

Right now, Rousey’s cronies (Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir) are all off the main roster. However Baszler could be up right after WrestleMania, but Duke and Shafir are still at WWE’s Performance Center.

Regardless, WWE is clearly trying to cultivate this rivalry in thought it may not reach its head until 2020.