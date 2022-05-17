WWE: Pro Wrestlers React and Rally Behind Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out
Sasha Banks and Naomi opted to walk out of Monday Night Raw this week over disagreements regarding their booking. This prompted both a response from WWE and a line from color commentator Corey Graves about how the pair were "unprofessional" in their actions. However, many wrestlers have since taken to social media to offer their support for the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It's unclear what the next step for the pair will be, as WWE's initial plan for a Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Naomi has been scrapped with Asuka becoming the No. 1 contender by the end of the night. Neither Banks nor Naomi have commented on the situation.
How do you feel about Banks and Naomi's decision? Check out some fo the responses in the list below and tell us your thoughts in the comments!
Swole!
prevnext
“You must find the courage to leave the table, if respect is no longer being served”
- Tene Edwards— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) May 17, 2022
Now There's an Idea...
May 17, 2022prevnext
From Big Damo
Take it elsewhere boys. There's no one on God's green earth who thinks Nikki and Kim are unsafe.— Big Damo (@DamoMackle) May 17, 2022
prevnext
Bloody hell https://t.co/PzZPhaoREt— Big Damo (@DamoMackle) May 17, 2022
Mia Yim
prevnext
Naomi 💚— The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 17, 2022
Sasha 💙
Joey Has Jokes
prevnext
How come no one acted like this when I walked out on CZW in 2018?— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2022
The Corey Soundbite
prevnext
Sheesh, Corey. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/htkf4oPZcg— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 17, 2022
Here's Why
prev
I've no idea the ins and outs when it comes to the craziness on RAW, but I do know Sasha Banks and Naomi are top tier talents who would shine in any promotion.
Let us wait and see...— Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) May 17, 2022