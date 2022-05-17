WWE: Pro Wrestlers React and Rally Behind Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out

Sasha Banks and Naomi opted to walk out of Monday Night Raw this week over disagreements regarding their booking. This prompted both a response from WWE and a line from color commentator Corey Graves about how the pair were "unprofessional" in their actions. However, many wrestlers have since taken to social media to offer their support for the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It's unclear what the next step for the pair will be, as WWE's initial plan for a Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Naomi has been scrapped with Asuka becoming the No. 1 contender by the end of the night. Neither Banks nor Naomi have commented on the situation.

