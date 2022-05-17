WWE Releases Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of WWE Raw

✖

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of this week's Monday Night Raw after being booked in a six-way main event and WWE has since released a statement on the matter. The company wrote, "When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis' office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out.

"They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents — even though they had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract. We regret we were unable to deliver, as advertised, tonight's main event," it continued.

The other competitors in the match were Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. Lynch and Asuka were instead booked in a singles match to determine a new No. 1 contender for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. Naomi was reportedly booked to win the six-way match.

Source notes the WWE statement regarding the Sasha / Naomi walkout is just the baseline of the details. The tension leading up to the walkout was palpable all day, with both superstars upset at something that transpired. More details will come out in due time on this. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 17, 2022

This story is developing...