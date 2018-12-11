Seth Rollins Retains Intercontinental Championship Against Baron Corbin in a TLC Match

Seth Rollins put his money where his mouth was on Monday night, and beat Baron Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match on Monday Night Raw to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

Late in the match Rollins appeared to have the match won when he scaled the ladder while Corbin was knocked out outside the ring. But Heath Slater, who was assigned to be the referee for the match by Corbin, got involved by tipping the ladder over and helping Corbin to his feet. It wasn’t enough however, as Rollins woke up and drove Corbin through a table off the ladder via a Buckle Bomb.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He gave Slater a Super Kick, then nailed Corbin with a Curb Stomp for good measure before climbing his way up the ladder to retrieve the title. The show went off the air with Rollins in a stare down with Dean Ambrose, the man he’ll face at TLC on Sunday in San Jose in yet another TLC match.

Rollins kicked off Raw this week by calling out Corbin for how he was running the show as acting general manager, saying flat out that the show has “sucked” lately. Corbin attempted to brush off Rollins’ challenge for a TLC match, but was finally goaded into it after being called a coward multiple times.

Corbin is currently booked to face Braun Strowman in another TLC match on Sunday in San Jose, but that match has a layer of uncertainty given Strowman’s uncertain health status. “The Monster Among Men” was written off television several weeks ago to have surgery on bone spurs in his elbow, and backstage reports have been mixed over whether or not he’ll compete (or be booked to win in a creative fashion without having to do much in the ring). The stipulation for that match state if Strowman wins he gets a Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble and Corbin his stripped of all authoritative power. But if Corbin wins, he gets to be the permanent Raw GM.

For the third week in a row, Raw was filled with matches personally booked by Corbin to help favor his allies. Drew McIntyre was given a rematch against Dolph Ziggler (and got his win back), Bobby Lashley helped Lio Rush pin Elias thanks to Slater being the referee and Bobby Roode and Chad Gable were put in a handicap match against the AOP and Drake Maverick. That last stipulation wound up backfiring, as Roode and Gable won the titles when Roode rolled up Maverick for the pin.