Seth Rollins Teases His WrestleMania Opponents in an Epic Troll Job

As the anticipation builds towards the top-secret mystery opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, the former world champion is trolling his fanbase with possible superstars. WWE CEO Vince McMahon met with Rollins ahead of this week’s Monday Night Raw to announce that he will decide who The Architect will square off with. Rollins won’t find out who his opponent will be until he’s inside the WrestleMania ring Saturday night. All signs point to former AEW star Cody Rhodes making his WWE return to face Rollins, but for now, he’s teasing three other possibilities on the WWE roster.

In three separate tweets, Rollins offered up GIFs of Veer Mahaan, Shane McMahon, and Mustafa Ali. What raises the entertainment level of this trolling are the three individuals Seth Rollins chose to select. WWE has been teasing the arrival of Veer Mahaan on the Monday Night Raw roster since November, repeatedly airing promo segments that “Veer is Coming” despite never giving an indication of when it would be. However, WWE finally revealed Veer will make his debut on the April 4th edition of Raw, which takes place after WrestleMania 38.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next up is Shane McMahon, the son of Vince McMahon. After participating in the Royal Rumble, Shane McMahon was released from WWE. There were reported issues with the way Shane helped book the Rumble match. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported on how Shane and Vince butted heads over ideas for the booking: “It was said that Shane was obviously frustrated the day of the show and that some believed that came from his ideas being shot down by Vince McMahon. The talk was he was upset that ‘he wasn’t being allowed to do what he wanted’ and that he was ‘greatly preoccupied’ by his own role in the Rumble. The feeling among some is that Shane is taking the brunt of the heat for the poor reception to the Men’s Rumble match and that when the heat for that blows over, he’ll eventually return in some form down the line.”

Last but certainly not least is Mustafa Ali, who has been openly requesting his release from WWE. One of his previous updates came in the form of a Twitter post stating, “I’ll see ya all in like 2 1/2 years.” That is likely when his contract runs out, and since this all started Ali hasn’t been a presence on WWE television. Unfortunately, that is unlikely to change at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes is likely to be Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania opponent. “The American Nightmare” departed from AEW in February and reports of him signing with WWE have been spreading for weeks.

The two-night WrestleMania kicks off Saturday, April 2nd and continues on Sunday, April 3rd.